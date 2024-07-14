Sadrists prepare for political comeback ahead of Iraq's next elections

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a source close to the Shiite National Movement leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, revealed that the Movement had completed all preparations for its political and electoral resurgence in the upcoming stage.

The anonymous source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrist Movement has been holding ongoing political meetings with electoral and political officials for nearly two months, including unannounced sessions in Najaf and Baghdad."

"The political and electoral comeback will begin gradually, initially supported by Al-Sadr Minister, Saleh Mohammed Al-Iraqi, followed by direct support from Al-Sadr himself," he added without disclosing additional details.

In October 2021, the Sadrist Bloc, led by Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, won Iraq's early elections with 73 seats out of 329 in parliament.

By August 2022, Al-Sadr had completely withdrawn from politics, expressing his frustration with pervasive corruption, prompting his bloc to leave the assembly.

On August 29, he confirmed the closure of most of his institutions, retaining only his father's shrine, the historical monument institution, and the Al-Sadr family's museum.

Despite his withdrawal, he called for other parties to step aside and advocated for early elections to resolve Iraq's prolonged political crisis. Al-Sadr's April 11, 2024, decision to re-enter Iraq's formal political process has stirred the nation's political scene.