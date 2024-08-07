Rehabilitation begins for ancient Nineveh Wall in Mosul

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate began rehabilitating and maintaining the ancient Nineveh Wall in Mosul, the second-largest city in Iraq.

Ruayd Al-Laila, the Inspectorate's director, told Shafaq News, "Rehabilitation of the ancient Nineveh Wall's northwestern side has begun, funded by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities."

"Rehabilitating the wall aims to revive local antiquities and connect them with the Mosul community," Al-Laila added, noting that "work is also ongoing on other sites, including the riverfront, Najafi Street, and the Goldsmiths Market, funded by federal and local governments."

The ancient Wall of Nineveh, dating back to the Assyrian era and located on the left side of Mosul, was partially destroyed by ISIS during their occupation of the governorate.

In 2015, ISIS released photos showing the destruction of the Al-Masqa Gate, also known as the "Mashki" Gate, part of the ancient Nineveh Wall.

Built around 700 BC by King Sennacherib, the 12-kilometer Nineveh Wall, with its 15 gates and carvings of kings and gods, is a symbol of Assyrian civilization and a major tourist attraction in Mosul, drawing researchers and visitors from around the world.