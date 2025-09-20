Power-sharing shields Iraqi PM from questioning, MPs say

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi lawmakers have collected signatures to summon Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and his cabinet, but say political bargaining has stalled the process.

Haitham al-Fahd of the Asas (Foundation) bloc told Shafaq News on Saturday that the parliament’s oversight role is “paralyzed by partisan quotas and the buying of loyalties,” noting that motions to question the premier, ministers, and senior officials have gone nowhere. He warned the current legislative term is ending without a single minister in al-Sudani’s government being held to account.

Other MPs have also pressed for action. On September 2, Mustafa al-Karaawi said procedures to question al-Sudani over the delayed federal budget were complete and awaiting a session date. He had earlier lodged a complaint with the judiciary, which ruled the government’s failure to send budget tables to parliament breached constitutional obligations under Article 62.

Separately, MP Hadi Hassan al-Salami requested that al-Sudani’s questioning be placed on the agenda, citing the government’s failure to deliver the budget and final accounts as grounds for accountability under Article 61 of the constitution.

Read more: Iraq’s budget: political fiscal gaps threaten national stability in 2025