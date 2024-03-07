Political rift deepens over al-Maliki's candidate for Diyala governor

Shafaq News/ Tensions have risen within the State of Law bloc following the nomination of Wadah al-Tamimi for the governor of Diyala, a move that has sparked a contentious debate within the Dawa Party and other influential factions in the region.

According to a political insider who spoke on condition of anonymity to Shafaq News Agency, "the announcement of al-Tamimi, current head of Middle Technical University, as the nominee for Diyala governor has ignited a fresh round of discord within the ranks of the Dawa Party and other factions in Diyala. Several key figures have expressed strong reservations against his candidacy."

"The objection stems primarily from the perceived closeness of al-Tamimi to the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement," the source revealed. "He had previously been nominated, alongside various other figures from the Tamimi tribe, by Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization."

Further complicating matters, the Diyala Provincial Council finds itself bitterly divided, with two distinct factions emerging. One group, comprising eight members, staunchly opposes al-Tamimi's nomination, while a rival faction of seven members supports his candidacy.

Efforts are underway to broker a compromise, with both factions scrambling to secure nine necessary votes to convene a session to elect the council president and governor.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Framework has been unable to reach a consensus on a suitable candidate for the Diyala governorship.

Despite Hadi al-Amiri's initial nomination of Muthanna al-Tamimi, the former governor, for another term, certain blocs within the Framework rejected his reinstatement. Subsequently, al-Amiri withdrew his candidate and proposed an alternative, which was similarly rebuffed.

Al-Amiri yielded the nomination to the State of Law coalition, which put forward Wadah al-Tamimi as their candidate for Diyala governor.