Political agreement reached to elect new Iraqi Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Mahdi Taqi Amerli, head of the Badr Parliamentary Bloc, announced, on Monday, that a political agreement has been reached to resolve the stalled election of a new Speaker of Parliament, with the vote expected to occur in a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Amerli confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that “the parliamentary presidency will schedule the vote,” noting there will be no internal regulation changes and that “an agreement has been reached to conclude the Speaker’s election by the end of this week.”

Last Wednesday, six Sunni political forces, led by Mohammad al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqadum Party, announced two potential paths to resolve the 11-month deadlock over the election of a new Speaker of Parliament.

In a joint statement issued by Taqadum, al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya, al-Hasm, the Iraqi National Project, al-Sadara, and al-Mubadara parties, the groups presented two options.

The first option calls for all competing parties to withdraw their candidates and for all national forces present to support Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who has already gained the backing of the Sunni parliamentary and political majority.

The second option involves proceeding with legal measures in Parliament to nominate a new candidate from the Sunni political majority, supported by a large parliamentary bloc, ensuring the Sunni majority's right to appoint their representative to this crucial position.

These forces reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the parliamentary leadership issue through the outcomes of inclusive national sessions, attended by leaders and representatives from the Shia Coordination Framework, the two main Kurdish parties, and Sunni party heads.

The joint statement urged all political forces to “avoid succumbing to individuals or groups attempting to bypass the Sunni majority’s rightful claim and undermining the democratic principles and national rights that ensure all Iraqis participate without exclusion or marginalization in shaping their future.”

The Shia Coordination Framework, representing the main Shia political forces, announced its support for al-Mashhadani last week and set a date for the election session on either October 22 or 23, aiming to resolve the parliamentary leadership crisis that has persisted for over 11 months following the Federal Court's decision to terminate Mohammad al-Halbousi’s membership in November 2023.

Despite several parliamentary sessions held to elect a new Speaker, political factions have failed to reach a consensus. The Taqadum bloc, led by al-Halbousi, insists on retaining the position as its entitlement, while Al-Siyada bloc, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and other Sunni groups argue that the seat should represent the entire Sunni community, not just a single party or bloc.