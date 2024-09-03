Parliamentary session postponed amid Sunni bloc boycott over Amnesty Law exclusion

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament postponed its session on Tuesday after the Taqaddum parliamentary bloc, backed by other Sunni factions, objected to the meeting and refused to enter the parliamentary chamber.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the protest arose due to the exclusion of the General Amnesty Law from the day's agenda. In response to the protest, the parliament's presidium adjourned the session to a later date due to the lack of quorum.

"The Sunni blocs have reached an agreement with the parliamentary leadership to include the second reading of the General Amnesty Law on the agenda for the next session," the source said.

Tuesday's session was originally scheduled to include the second reading of the controversial Personal Status Law, but the agenda did not feature a discussion on the General Amnesty Law, focusing instead on" routine" legislations like the "Intellectual Property Protection" law.