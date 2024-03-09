PMF Head supports reconstruction of Prophet Yunus mosque during Mosul visit

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Falih al-Fayyadh, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), visited Nineveh to follow up on the security file in the governorate.

According to his media office, Al-Fayyadh's three-day visit would focus on the security situation within the PMF regions and enhancing coordination with other security agencies.

During his visit, al-Fayyadh directly supported the reconstruction efforts of the Prophet Yunus Mosque, which was extensively damaged by ISIS during its control of Mosul in 2014.

The mosque, a cultural landmark, is currently undergoing reconstruction by the "Doing Goods (Fe'el Al-Khayrat)" association, headed by Saadullah Tawfiq, who confirmed that the rebuilding had reached nearly 60% completion.

Notably, a delegation from the Ministry of Interior is also set to visit Mosul for preparations leading to the handover of the security file to the local police, following a recent meeting between Nineveh Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil, and a Ministry of Interior delegation to discuss the arrangements for the security file handover.