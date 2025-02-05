PM Al-Sudani calls urgent SAC meeting amid Judiciary dispute

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has called for an urgent meeting with members of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) next Saturday at the government palace to discuss national issues and the country’s evolving political situation.

SAC includes Shiite parties (Coordination Framework), Sunni blocs (Taqadum and al-Siyada Alliance), and Kurdish parties (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan-PUK), and is the governing coalition in Iraq.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office highlighted the meeting’s objective of addressing pressing national concerns, while an informed source told Shafaq News that discussions will center on recent tensions surrounding the Federal Supreme Court.

The political landscape has been in flux since Tuesday, when the court issued an interim order suspending three contentious laws: the General Amnesty Law, amendments to the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law. The ruling has sparked strong reactions, particularly from Sunni factions, who have suspended official work in Sunni-majority provinces and hinted at further escalation, including potential withdrawals from parliament and the government, as well as street protests, which began today in Mosul.

Meanwhile, the Coordination Framework has endorsed the court’s decision, asserting its constitutional authority to oversee legislation. The court’s ruling follows legal challenges by several MPs regarding the parliamentary voting process. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Adding to the legal debate, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council issued a fatwa earlier today stating that parliamentary laws cannot be suspended before their publication in the official gazette. It also urged caution in handling amendments to the Personal Status Law and the Property Restitution Law, while affirming that courts are obligated to implement the General Amnesty Law.