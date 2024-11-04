PM Al-Sudani appoints new Deputy Secretary-General in cabinet reshuffle

Shafaq News/ A government source disclosed, on Monday, significant changes in the structure of Iraq's General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

According to the source, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has appointed former MP and Al-Siyada (Sovereignty) Party leader Othman Al-Juhaishi as Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, replacing Jassem Al-Halbousi, who is affiliated with the Taqadum Party.