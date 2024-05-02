PM Al-Sudani and Romanowski discuss Iraq-US relations transition

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina L. Romanowski.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, during the meeting, both sides "reviewed and discussed bilateral relations in various fields, including the understandings and memoranda of understanding related to energy, trade, and others resulting from the Prime Minister's visit to the United States."

The meeting also addressed the "foundations for transitioning bilateral relations between the two countries to encompass multiple areas and the follow-up on the work of the Special Coordination Committee to activate the Strategic Framework Agreement, which includes broad milestones for cooperation in the interest of both the Iraqi and American peoples."

Al-Sudani conducted an official visit to the United States last month, lasting six days.

During the visit, he met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and American companies specializing in energy.