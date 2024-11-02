On IDEI, Iraq's Human Rights Commission calls for protection of journalists

Shafaq News/ On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI,) Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) urged the implementation of laws designed to protect journalists from violations and abuses.

The IHCHR is a semi-public body and designated “watchdog” on the application of human rights in Iraq. It was created by the passage of Law No. 53 of 2008 to establish an independent commission for human rights in Iraq.

In a statement, the Commission reiterated its call for all national entities and civil society to “intensify efforts to enforce existing laws that safeguard journalists and prevent any form of assault or harassment.”

The Commission also stressed the importance of “taking necessary measures and conducting transparent investigations to ensure that those who commit such crimes face consequences, thus providing a genuine deterrent and ensuring journalists' safety.”

Additionally, the statement condemned the Israeli attacks on journalists and media personnel covering the ongoing events in Gaza and Lebanon, calling upon the international community and the United Nations to “fulfill their roles in halting these crimes, which violate all international and humanitarian laws, and to protect the truth about the grave violations faced by the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.”