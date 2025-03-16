On Halabja Massacre Anniversary: Iraq Presidency pushes for Halabja provincial status

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Presidency commemorated the 37th anniversary of the chemical attack on Halabja, calling for its urgent recognition as the country’s 19th province.

The Halabja massacre, carried out by Saddam Hussein’s regime on March 16, 1988, remains one of the deadliest chemical attacks in history, killing thousands—mostly women and children—and leaving many others with severe health conditions that persist to this day.

In a statement, the Presidency described the massacre as a "crime that shook the world’s conscience and revealed the brutality of dictatorial regimes," emphasizing that this tragedy reveals a need for "greater collective efforts to strengthen democracy, protect human rights, and shield people from the oppression of authoritarian rule."

The Presidency stressed the importance of swiftly finalizing Halabja’s provincial status, urging Parliament to complete the necessary legislative measures. It also noted the need to provide essential services and full compensation for the victims and their families, who "continue to suffer from the long-term effects of the attack."

The statement further urged the international community to step up efforts in preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, halting wars and conflicts, and fostering global security and peace. It also called for "coordinated international efforts" to document crimes committed against civilians, ensuring that the atrocities remain a "historical testament to the suffering inflicted by oppressive regimes."