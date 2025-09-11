Nineveh hits 72% voter registration ahead of Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Voter registration in Nineveh has reached 72% ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11, the local elections office announced on Thursday.

Farhan al-Maamari, head of the Nineveh office, confirmed that more than 2.1 million citizens now hold biometric voter cards, out of a total electorate estimated at 2.9 million. He noted that no official notification has yet been issued regarding the final ratification of candidates.

In late August, the office’s media director, Sufyan al-Mashhadani, affirmed that Nineveh ranked first nationwide in updating voter records. Election authorities reported that 36 electoral lists will compete in Nineveh, including 12 individual parties, nine political alliances, and 15 quota-based lists representing minority communities. The quota distribution includes 8 lists for the Yazidi community, four for the Shabak, and three for Christians, along with two independents. In total, 1,040 candidates are registered to run in the province.

Nationwide, about 30 million Iraqis are eligible to vote, with 31 alliances, 38 political parties, and 79 independent candidates — 23 in general constituencies and 56 representing minorities — entering the race.

Read more: Iraq’s November elections in crisis: Major political blocs withdraw