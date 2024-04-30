Nineveh governor in Washington to discuss establishing an American university in Mosul

Shafaq News/Nineveh Governor Abdulkader al-Dakheel met with Iraqi Ambassador Nasir Khairallah in Washington to discuss the possibility of establishing an American university in Mosul, a statement from al-Dakheel's office confirmed.

The talks, according to the statement, centered on the university's potential to bolster higher education in the war-torn governorate and attract students from Iraq and neighboring countries.

The meeting also explored broader investment opportunities in Nineveh and ways to attract American companies and establishing business-friendly environment. He briefed Khairallah on his recent Michigan visit and upcoming meetings with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, business leaders, and USAID.

Ambassador Khairallah reportedly expressed Iraqi government support for al-Dakheel's investment drive and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to reconstruction efforts in Iraq, including Nineveh.

The Governor is scheduled for meetings with U.S. officials and businesspersons in the upcoming days, according to the readout.