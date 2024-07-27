Nineveh governor announces progress on stalled projects

Shafaq News/ Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakheel announced on Saturday that 119 out of 141 stalled projects in the governorate have been addressed.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Dakheel said that "dozens of stalled projects since 2023 had been suspended in Nineveh Governorate, but the majority have been addressed through the efforts of the planning and reconstruction assistants and supporting bodies from service departments."

He explained that "by the end of this year, Nineveh Governorate will be free of stalled projects after it had 141 stalled projects in November 2023. Most of them have been addressed, and only 24 projects remain, which we are working to address."

The governor added, "There is no place for stalled companies in Nineveh. We have created a blacklist for some companies with negative indicators," emphasizing that "we are committed to continuing the reconstruction process in Nineveh and advancing it, as stalled work negatively affects the progress we want to achieve without disrupting it."