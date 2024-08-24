Nineveh faces “injustice” in political representation, says MP

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Muhammad Nuri Abad-Rabbah, a member of the Iraqi Parliament representing Nineveh, criticized the current state of political, governmental, and security representation for his governorate, citing “injustice.”

In an interview with Shafaq News, Abad-Rabbah asserted that “Nineveh, which ranks as the second-largest governorate in Iraq and most significant for its Sunni Arab representation, has not received its fair share of seats in Parliament.”

"Nineveh deserves the position of Speaker of Parliament and three ministerial portfolios," he said. “However, this has not occurred due to the shortcomings of the parties representing Nineveh in the political arena, Parliament, and the government.”

Moreover, the MP highlighted “Nineveh’s marginalization in terms of deputy ministerial roles and senior military leadership positions within Iraq's security agencies.”