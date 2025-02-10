Nineveh Governor's degree questioned by Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's Committee on Regions and Provinces called on the Nineveh Provincial Council, on Monday, to provide the graduation document of its president, Ahmad Al-Hasoud.

The request was made through an official letter issued by the committee's head, MP Khalid Hassan Al-Samarrai, and directed to the provincial council.

A member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, speaking on condition of anonymity to Shafaq News, revealed that the move was based on the amended Law No. 21 of 2008, which governs the affairs of provinces not organized into regions.

The source added that the Committee on Regions had sent a formal request to the provincial council, requiring the submission of the graduation document to the council president for verification purposes.

These developments come amid ongoing political and legal efforts to restructure the leadership of the Nineveh council.

Last week, the Nineveh Unified Bloc called for the questioning of the council president in a press conference, citing legal violations it claims to have uncovered after one year of the council's formation.