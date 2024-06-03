Nineveh Council postpones vote for Sinjar mayor amid political disagreements

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Nineveh Provincial Council postponed its vote to elect a new mayor for the Sinjar district until future sessions, citing a lack of consensus among political blocs.

Deputy Chairman Mohammed Al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency that the vote was delayed at the request of 16 council members due to disagreements.

In addition to the postponement, Al-Jubouri announced that nominations are now open for the management of 10 administrative units in Nineveh. These include six district managers and four mayors, with current officials retiring.

Council member and representative of the Yazidi quota, Aidin Sheikh Kalo, said that the vote for the Sinjar mayor has been rescheduled for the next two weeks.

"Six candidates are competing for the position," Sheikh Kalo told Shafaq News Agency, emphasizing that the delay is normal and not related to political conflicts or pressures.

Five Yazidi parties are vying for the mayoral position in Sinjar. These parties include the Yazidi Progress Party, the Yazidi Freedom and Democracy Party, the Yazidi Democratic Party, the Yazidi Movement for Reform and Progress, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.