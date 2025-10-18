New medical school in the works in Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The Iraqi Government approved a new medical college at Al-Hadbaa University and renewed funding for development projects in Nineveh, Governor Abdulqadir al-Dakhil revealed on Saturday.

The western province, home to an estimated 4 million people, has endured years of conflict and destruction — particularly in its capital, Mosul, which was heavily damaged during the 2014–2017 ISIS occupation. It has since moved toward gradual recovery, with growing focus on education and public infrastructure.

In a statement, al-Dakhil said Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also authorized funding for ongoing projects in Nineveh at 30% of their value and approved a Cabinet decision granting property rights to residents on housing-association lands under Article 40 of the State Property Law.

Earlier today, Al-Sudani embarked on a one-day visit to the province to launch his Reconstruction and Development Alliance campaign in preparation for the upcoming November 11 elections.

