New judicial order issued for imprisonment of Zaid Al-Talqani

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a security source in Najaf reported that a new judicial order has been issued to imprison Zaid Al-Talqani, Director of Al-Rafidain Dialogue Center.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Najaf Court sentenced Al-Talqani to one year in prison following a complaint filed against him by activist Hadeel Dhahi." The ruling was made per Article 432 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

On September 1st, the Iraqi judiciary issued a one-year simple imprisonment sentence against Al-Talqani for "insulting" the highest Shia religious authority in Iraq. The court's decision followed leaked recordings in which Al-Talqani allegedly made derogatory remarks against Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, leading to the Najaf Misdemeanor Court's ruling.

Al-Talqani had surrendered to the Najaf Investigation Court at the end of August.

On August 19th, a special operations (SWAT) unit raided the headquarters of Al-Rafidain Dialogue Center in Najaf to arrest Al-Talqani, confiscating weapons and removing security personnel. However, Al-Talqani was not present during the raid.