New Palestinian Embassy assembled in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein laid the foundation stone for the new Palestinian Embassy building in Baghdad on Friday, in a ceremony attended by Palestinian Ambassador Ahmad al-Ruwaidi.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the event, Hussein said that the embassy will be located in a key diplomatic zone of the capital that will also host missions from several other countries.

He reaffirmed Iraq’s “longstanding support for the Palestinian cause,” emphasizing Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts to promote stability, deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and advocate for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Ambassador al-Ruwaidi, in turn, pledged to work toward the establishment of an Iraqi embassy in Jerusalem, underscoring the “close political and historical ties” between the two nations.

The new Palestinian Embassy will be situated within Baghdad’s diplomatic district — a development project launched in late October 2024 covering an area of about 3,000 dunams, divided into 78 plots. Currently, 40 of these plots are occupied by embassies and diplomatic missions.