Neglect and decline in Baghdad’s historic al-Bataween district

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Baghdad, where history intertwines with modern life, the al-Bataween district stands as a testament to the city's rich heritage.

Exclusive photographs captured by Shafaq News reveal a heartbreaking scene of traditional Baghdad-style Shanasheel (wooden bay windows) heritage buildings, some nearly a century old, now reduced to abandoned, crumbling structures.

The photos vividly show the deteriorating state of these old buildings, once symbols of Baghdad, now in disrepair due to the lack of maintenance and restoration efforts. This neglect threatens their survival, compounded by piles of garbage scattered through the district’s historic alleys.

Had proper attention been given, these landmarks could have reshaped Baghdad’s cultural and architectural character.

Al-Bataween was once home to diverse communities, including Christians, Jews, and Muslims, and stood as a flourishing neighborhood exemplifying coexistence.

It’s worth noting that al-Bataween underwent a significant security and service operation on April 29, 2024, the largest in years. The operation exposed an "underworld" of prostitution, drug manufacturing and trade, and organized crime.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesperson, the operation led to the arrest of over 618 suspects as part of efforts to enforce security and law.