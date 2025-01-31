Mulla Ibrahim the photographer: A lifetime surrounded by cameras

Shafaq News/ In a modest shop in Baghdad’s historic Bab Al-Sharqi district, 65-year-old Mulla Ibrahim has curated an extraordinary collection of vintage cameras, some dating back nearly 80 years.

Ibrahim’s passion for photography began in 1990 as a hobby before evolving into his primary profession. Among his most prized possessions is a camera manufactured in 1932.

His collection features some of the most renowned camera brands, including Hasselblad, Linhof, Canon, Nikon, and Kodak. "Cameras from the Alba brand are very rare; I had only two pieces," he noted.

Discussing his clientele, Ibrahim explained, "Not everyone buys cameras. Some people have a passion or hobby for it. True photography education, both in the past and still today, is with film cameras, not the modern digital ones. With film cameras, you control aspects like shadow, light, and aperture, unlike digital ones that guide you and provide instant images."

Ibrahim’s shop offers cameras at a wide range of prices, from 30,000 IQD ($22.9) to 500,000 IQD ($381.7), depending on the type and lens. Some rare models exceed one million IQD ($763.4), making them highly sought after by collectors.