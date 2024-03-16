Mosul expansion project advances with contract signing despite challenges Iraq Mosul











Shafaq News/ Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil of Nineveh announced on Saturday the signing of a new contract with an Italian company to expand Mosul city. The contract, set to be signed next Tuesday, aims to add 160,000 dunams to Mosul's area, reviving development and investment opportunities that have languished for over two decades due to the city's lack of expansion. "The Al-Ghazlani residential city project is one of five major residential projects being implemented in Iraq," Al-Dakhil stated to Shafaq News Agency, highlighting its importance for the region's economic growth. However, observers noted challenges in Mosul's expansion, especially in areas adjacent to the Nineveh plains, where political and influential factors have hindered construction activities. "Despite constitutional provisions against demographic changes, the expansion is seen as crucial for economic revitalization and infrastructure development," observers told Shafaq News. On the other hand, Radwan Al-Shahwani, Director of the Nineveh Roads and Bridges department, urged authorities to expedite the construction of the Sixth Bridge in the Governorate to facilitate transportation. Notably, five main bridges in Mosul connect the city's right and left sides, including al-Kwair, Qayyara, and Zummar. All of these bridges were destroyed during ISIS's control. The city succeeded in rebuilding these bridges and adding a new twin bridge after six years. When ISIS seized control of Mosul, the terrorist group transformed the prominent Iraqi city into its main base, marking one of the most devastating periods experienced in modern times by the city and its inhabitants. Mosul's bridges suffered destruction due to ISIS actions. The destruction of these bridges not only disrupted local movement and daily life but also had broader implications for regional trade and economic activities. The city has been historically significant as a vital link between the East and the West, owing to its strategic bridges, including those over the Tigris River. The bridges that connect Mosul's right and left sides (Nineveh) play a pivotal role in the region's historical and geographical context. After driving out the terrorist group, the extent of devastation in Mosul gained international attention. The task of rebuilding was staggering, requiring an in-depth assessment of the extensive damage and a comprehensive reconstruction plan. Immediate priorities for the Iraqi successive governments included reviving vital services such as water, electricity, and accessible healthcare and reconstruction of roads, houses, and archeological sites with international support.