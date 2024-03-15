Military Intelligence captures ISIS operative in Nineveh, Iraq

Shafaq News / The Military Intelligence Directorate announced, on Friday, the capture of a member of ISIS in Nineveh governorate.

The Directorate stated that “the operation was carried out preemptively, with exceptional intelligence effort, based on precise information from the Sixteenth Division of the Directorate.”

“This operation was conducted in collaboration with intelligence and forces from the Seventy-Fifth Brigade, in coordination with the Special Missions Regiment of Nineveh Security. Through a well-prepared ambush, they managed to apprehend an ISIS member.”

The Directorate further stated that “the arrested individual is wanted by the Iraqi judiciary under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law in the Jada’a area, and was affiliated with ISIS. He has been handed over to the authorities per the legal procedures.”

ISIS in Iraq continue to pose a significant security threat, despite its territorial defeat in 2017.

Its militants operate clandestinely, carrying out attacks against civilians, security forces, and infrastructure, particularly in areas with weak governance or ongoing instability.

They utilize guerrilla tactics, including ambushes, assassinations, and bombings, to destabilize the region and maintain a presence.

Iraqi security forces are actively engaged in counterterrorism operations to dismantle ISIS networks and prevent further attacks.

However, their ability to exploit local grievances makes eradicating them a complex and ongoing challenge for Iraqi authorities.