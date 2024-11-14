Mass grave discovered southwest of Kirkuk, linked to ISIS massacres

Shafaq News/ A mass grave was discovered in a camp southwest of Kirkuk, north of Baghdad, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A mass grave of victims was discovered in Al-Bagar (البگار) camp of Al-Hawija district, part of a series of graves linked to massacres carried out by ISIS during its control of the city in 2014."

He added, "A specialized team from the Mass Graves Directorate in Baghdad is now transporting the remains for examination."

The discovery of mass graves brings back the memory of years of violence that has plagued Iraq for decades. The country is still grappling with the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion, the subsequent sectarian conflict, and ISIS control over swathes of its area between 2014 and 2017.