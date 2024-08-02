Major fire erupts in black oil tanks southeast of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a Civil Defense Directorate source reported a major fire in black oil tanks southeast of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “civil defense teams are battling a fire in the black oil tanks at an asphalt factory in Al-Nahrawan district, southeast of Baghdad.”

Last June, the Ministry of Interior reported over 5,500 fires in Iraq during the first five months of 2024, a drop compared to 2023.

Notably, Iraq is witnessing a surge in fires during the summer, affecting commercial, industrial, and official buildings. These incidents cause millions of dollars in damages annually and result in loss of life.