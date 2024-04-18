Lockheed Martin ready to supply F-16s to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government stated, on Thursday, that Lockheed Martin, the company responsible for manufacturing F-16 aircraft, has expressed readiness to fulfill the terms of the contracts for supplying aircraft to Iraq.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s media office stated, “Al-Sudani met with the CEO of Lockheed Martin, James Taiclet, and his accompanying delegation in Washington, D.C., just after midnight on Wednesday (Baghdad time).”

“During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of the company's commitment to establishing aircraft maintenance centers and providing spare parts within Iraq. This is crucial for the upkeep of Iraq’s aircraft fleet and ensuring the country's security.”

“Taiclet expressed his understanding and readiness to meet the Iraqi government's requests concerning the execution of aircraft supply contracts and the provision of all necessary equipment,” according to the statement.

Recently, Iraqi government spokesperson, Bassim Al-Awadi, disclosed that Iraq had signed an arms deal to purchase 41 aircraft after a meeting between PM Al-Sudani and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.

Al-Awadi stated in an interview with CNBC Arabia that “there will be a flexible plan to pay for some of these aircraft, while others will be provided as gifts from the United States.”

He confirmed that “the aircraft will be delivered within a few months and a dedicated production line will be opened for Iraq.”

Notably, Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022,

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Stellar Energy's CEO Peter Gibson, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala, the Iraqi community, and others.