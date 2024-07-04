Legal expert decodes rules on administrative heads' appointments

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi confirmed laws and articles governing the dismissal and appointment of administrative units' heads.

Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency, “What is stipulated in Article 7 - Section Eight of the Law of Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region No. 21 of 2008 applies to the appointed in an original capacity, in terms of questioning by the local council and then voting on dismissal by an absolute majority, and this applies to the District Administrator and Director.”

As for the administrative units' heads, Al-Tamimi indicated, “As for those who are in charge of daily affairs, they remain in that position until a replacement is elected by the relevant council.”

“Whoever has been appointed by administrative order or a higher authority shall continue his mission until his dismissal,” he further stated.

Regarding the work of the Supreme Commission for Coordination between the Governorates, Al-Tamimi explained, “It works by Article 45 of the Law of Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region No. 21 of 2008, with the right to intervene to solve problems. It is headed by the Prime Minister and its decisions are subject to appeal before the competent court.”

As for the opinion of the State Shura Council and its role, the legal expert pointed out that “its opinion will be the decisive factor according to the request for advice submitted to it under Articles 4 and 6 of its Law No. 65 of 1979.”

On Tuesday, the Nineveh Governorate Council voted to make changes in the positions of administrative units' heads in the Governorate.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Authority for Coordination between the Governorates decided to stop the procedures of the Nineveh Provincial Council's session, in which it chose to change the administrative units' heads.

The session witnessed a boycott from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the United Nineveh Alliance blocs on Tuesday, which sparked widespread controversy in the Governorate.

The Nineveh Governorate Council consists of 29 seats, divided between two main alliances: the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats), including four seats for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Nineveh Future Alliance, including the Coordination Framework Forces and other parties (16 seats).