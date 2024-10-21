Lebanese arrivals to Iraq rise amid escalating Israeli war

Shafaq News/ Over 16,700 Lebanese have fled to Iraq as hostilities in Lebanon continue to escalate, according to a UNHCR flash update.

The UNHCR reported that 9,552 Lebanese have entered through Al-Qaim, while 6,248 arrived via Baghdad’s airport and 927 through Najaf.

The number of daily arrivals at Al-Qaim has averaged 375 over the past week, with additional influxes reported at Baghdad and Najaf airports. On October 18, 250 people arrived in Baghdad, and 54 reached Najaf.

While the majority of the new arrivals are Lebanese nationals, UNHCR has also recorded smaller numbers of Syrians and other foreign nationals fleeing Lebanon and seeking refuge in Iraq.

Of the Lebanese arrivals, 43% are being hosted in Najaf and Karbala, while others are dispersed across central and southern governorates, including Babil and Nineveh.

“An estimated 62% of the Lebanese arrivals are women and children. In addition, approximately 50% of households are reportedly headed by women.” The report explained.

Due to capacity limitations in Najaf and Karbala, recent arrivals have been directed to Babil, with transportation provided by Iraq’s Ministry of Transport and private entities.

In response to the influx, the Iraqi government has adopted measures to assist the new arrivals. A directive issued by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on October 7 instructed that Lebanese citizens entering Iraq should be referred to as "guests of Iraq" rather than "displaced." Furthermore, Lebanese citizens without valid passports are now allowed to enter Iraq using alternative forms of identification, including civil status extracts or expired passports. Emergency travel documents have also been made available, in coordination with the Lebanese embassy in Syria, to facilitate the entry process. For those with valid documentation, Iraq is issuing free entry visas at its border crossings, while the Directorate of Residency Affairs is extending stays for Lebanese citizens in Iraq for 30 days, with the option for renewal.

In a broader effort to support the Lebanese arrivals, Iraq’s Minister of Education has instructed schools to host students from Lebanon to ensure they do not miss the current academic year.

The Iraqi government has also allocated three billion dinars (approximately $2.27 million) to aid those arriving from Lebanon. Additionally, more than 100 Lebanese students have already been enrolled in Iraqi schools, and plans are underway to establish Lebanese schools in provinces with high concentrations of Lebanese students.