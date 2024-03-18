Kirkuk's winning blocs near "semi-agreement" on governor position

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a political source in Kirkuk Governorate revealed that the winning blocs in the Kirkuk provincial elections are "close" to reaching a political agreement on the governor and council chairman positions.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "There is almost an agreement among the winning blocs to share powers in Kirkuk, including rotating the governor position between the winning blocs for a year and a half each for the Arabs, Turkmen, and Kurds."

"The Kurds, particularly PUK, insist on the governor's position being part of their share, but this is met with Arab-Turkmen rejection due to concerns over exclusive Kurdish governorship for a full electoral cycle," the source added.

Regarding the acting governor, Rakan Saeed Al-Jaburi, the source clarified, "Renewing Al-Jaburi's mandate is unrelated to the agreement, as the position and personality will be determined among the winning members."

The source pointed out that the blocs will meet with PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to finalize the local government formation in Kirkuk.

Notably, Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023, with Kurds winning seven seats of 15 and Arabs six seats.

With their alliances, both sides have eight seats, leading to a complex process of forming the local government.