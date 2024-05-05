Iraqi students rally in Baghdad in support of Gaza

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Baghdad University students staged a protest on Sunday in solidarity with the Gaza and in condemnation of the Israeli war on the besieged strip, which has now entered its seventh month.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the student demonstrations took place at the university's main gate, with protesters carrying banners and chanting slogans supporting the Gazans and denouncing the Israeli war.

They also called for boycotting western products and brands, particularly those from countries supporting the Israelis.

Last week, students at the University of al-Nahrain in Hogwarts organized a solidarity stand with the Mofasa region. Pro-Palestinian protests have also been held at universities around the world, with students and professors from Baghdad raising banners calling for a "Free Palestine."

The death toll in months of Israeli offensive has gone up to 34,683, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

At least 78,018 Palestinians have been injured since Israel launched its brutal offensive on October 7, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.