Iraqi president urges electing new parliament speaker

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamil Rashid met with the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah.

A statement from the presidency said that during the meeting, president Rashid called for electing a new parliament speaker and legislating the urgent laws," highlighting "the importance of strengthening mechanisms of coordination and integration between the presidency and the parliament" to resolve pending issues.

"This collaborative approach aims to ensure political, economic, and security stability while supporting the government in implementing its service program." The presidency said.

In turn, Abdullah praised "Rashid's efforts to preserve constitutional frameworks and uphold the democratic experience in the country." affirming to "fulfill constitutional obligations and achieve outcomes that benefit the Iraqi people."