Iraqi parties discuss amending parliament's internal rules, choosing new speaker

Shafaq News/ Iraqi political forces are holding intensive talks to amend the parliament's internal rules and choose a new speaker, a lawmaker said Monday.

The talks, which involve the Coordination Framework, a bloc of pro-Iranian Shiite factions, and other Sunni and Kurdish groups, are aimed at breaking the political deadlock that has gripped the country following the ouster of Mohammad al-Halboosi, the leader of Iraq's largest Sunni party, Taqaddum.

"There are intensive meetings currently taking place between the political forces on amending the internal rules of the parliament and choosing a new speaker," said Lawmaker Diyaa al-Razeqi, a member of the State of Law bloc.

Al-Razeqi said the Coordination Framework will discuss the issue of choosing a new speaker at its next meeting and will consider the names of candidates who have been nominated for the post.

He noted that the Sunni blocs, with the exception of the Taqaddum Party, have agreed to nominate Salim al-Issawi for the position of speaker.