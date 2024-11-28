Iraqi parliamentary committee demands action on torture allegations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Human Rights Committee in the Iraqi Parliament announced that it is closely monitoring growing reports of increased cases of torture in investigative security centers.

In a statement, the committee emphasized that “these practices represent a blatant violation of the Iraqi Constitution, which guarantees the protection of human dignity, as well as international conventions ratified by Iraq, foremost among them the Convention Against Torture.”

“Such violations undermine trust between citizens and the state and project a negative image of Iraq’s legal system both locally and internationally,” the statement noted.

The Human Rights Committee urged all victims of such practices to submit their complaints and documentation directly to the committee. It affirmed its commitment to thoroughly examine all cases and follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.

The committee called on the government, the Ministry of Interior, and judicial authorities to take urgent and comprehensive measures “to stop these illegal practices, strengthen monitoring mechanisms for investigative centers, and activate the role of independent investigative committees to ensure offenders are prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

It further stressed that it will not hesitate to use all constitutional and oversight tools available to curb this phenomenon, including questioning officials, pursuing cases in court, and pushing for harsher penalties against those proven to be involved in torture.

“Building a state governed by the rule of law begins with protecting human rights and ensuring justice,” warning that any negligence in this regard poses a direct threat to the security and stability of Iraqi society,” the statement concluded.