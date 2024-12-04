Iraqi military leaders inspect Syrian border

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Command (JOC), Lieutenant General Qais Khalaf Al-Muhammadi, arrived at the Iraqi-Syrian border on Wednesday, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, to oversee security measures and the deployment of troops along the frontier.

An Iraqi security source told Shafaq News Agency, “The military commanders visited to monitor the positioning of security forces and the establishment of defensive lines.”

The delegation included senior officials such as the Assistant for Operations, the Commander of Land Forces, the Commander of the Ninth Armored Division, and the Deputy Director of Military Intelligence.

On Tuesday, Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil, head of the Security Committee in Nineveh province, declared that the province’s security situation was “100% secure.” He stressed that Iraq’s borders with Syria are “fully controlled by Iraqi forces,” adding, “The Iraqi government shapes the response to the Syrian crisis. Developments in Syria concern us only insofar as they affect Iraq’s security and border stability.”

In light of escalating tensions in Syria, the Iraqi cabinet discussed regional developments and their implications for Iraq’s national security. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, resulted in the approval of urgent measures to address potential security challenges.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the government has been working since its formation to enhance the readiness of security forces and reinforce Iraq’s border defenses. “Syria represents a matter of national security for Iraq,” the statement emphasized.