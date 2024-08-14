Iraqi lawmakers earn less than top officials, MP says

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmakers are paid less than ministers, judges, and top bureaucrats, a parliamentarian said on Wednesday, defending their salaries amid public criticism.

Mohammed al-Baldawi, deputy head of the parliamentary strategic planning committee, told Shafaq News Agency that members of parliament (MPs) are unfairly targeted and that their pay is not commensurate with their responsibilities or the risks they faced.

"An MP with no postgraduate degree earns 4 million dinars a month, plus allowances," he said. "Those with higher qualifications get slightly more."

By comparison, he said, top officials could earn between 4 million and 6 million dinars a month.

Al-Baldawi also highlighted the lack of benefits for former MPs compared to other officials, such as governors, who enjoy perks like cars and security details.

"Including a secretary, a driver, a service employee, and a security officer, a lawmaker is only allowed to hire 16 aides," he said. "Compare that to the number of a minister's secretary, categorized as a general manager."