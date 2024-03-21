Iraqi lawmaker urges review of traffic fines regulations via smart camera

Shafaq News/ A member from the Coordination Framework on Thursday said improving road infrastructure in the country should precede imposing traffic fines through surveillance cameras and speed radars.

The General Traffic Directorate began enforcing traffic fines through smart surveillance cameras and speed radars across Iraq on March 12, facing mixed reactions from the public.

Ibtisam Al-Hilali, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that "while activating the traffic fines system through smart cameras is a positive step, it should be preceded by proper road infrastructure and traffic signal setup."

She laid emphasis on adjusting the mechanism of calculating fines and ensuring justice, "particularly for citizens with limited income."

Al-Hilali called on the parliament to "review the implementation of the traffic fines system and reconsider fines recorded through smart cameras."