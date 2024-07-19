Iraqi lawmaker raises alarm over proposed amendment to diplomatic passport law

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi legislator Mohammad Jassim Al-Khafaji issued a stern warning regarding a proposed amendment to the diplomatic passport law, which he described as "dangerous."

The amendment, if enacted, would allow current and former holders of diplomatic passports and their families to retain these passports for life, with retrospective application extending back to 2003.

Al-Khafaji, a member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, stated, "The provision of diplomatic passports is tied to diplomatic roles and public positions of a sovereign nature and should end with the termination of those positions."

He expressed concerns that the proposed amendment would permit individuals who held such positions after 2003, as well as their spouses and children, to retain diplomatic passports indefinitely. This move, Al-Khafaji argued, undermines principles of social justice that require equal treatment of citizens and officials. He contended that this legislation could further erode public trust in the government.

Al-Khafaji's political bloc, "Ishraqat Kanoon", has formally objected to the amendment, and plans to gather signatures from other members of parliament to reject the proposed changes. "Our bloc has recorded its objection to this proposed amendment in its entirety, and we will work to mobilize parliamentary support against it," he added.

The controversy comes on the heels of a 2023 report by the Parliamentary Integrity Committee, which revealed the issuance of 32,000 diplomatic passports, including 10,000 to individuals not affiliated with the diplomatic corps or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.