Iraqi fighter jets target 5 ISIS militants

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell reported on Tuesday that Iraqi warplanes conducted airstrikes targeting ISIS positions near Saladin and Diyala governorates.

The Cell stated that "the Iraqi Air Force carried out two successful airstrikes using F-16 aircraft within the operational area of eastern Saladin-Diyala."

The statement added that "according to accurate information, the operation resulted in the destruction of ISIS hideouts containing five militants. "

Ultraconservative Sunni ISIS emerged in the early 2000s with the sole aim of establishing a caliphate, or Islamic state, governed by strict Sharia law.

It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, including mass executions, kidnappings, and the persecution of religious and ethnic minorities.

At its peak, ISIS controlled significant territories in Iraq and Syria, but military efforts by various international coalitions, including the United States and local forces, have significantly weakened the group.

Despite territorial losses, ISIS remains a threat through its global network of sympathizers and affiliates, engaging in terrorist activities worldwide.