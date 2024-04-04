Iraqi diplomatic delegation visits Europe for Development Road Project

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an Iraqi diplomatic delegation is expected to visit European Union countries in coordination with Turkiye as part of the vital Development Road Project (DRP.).

According to the media office of PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the prime minister chaired the sixth meeting of the High Committee for the Development Road, and discussed the latest executive steps and efforts to complete the procedures related to the project, including discussions on customs, tax, and transit regulations within the project's management and operation system.

The meeting also discussed the tasks of the diplomatic delegation that will visit EU countries in coordination with Turkiye as part of the milestones related to the project.

During the meeting, PM Al-Sudani stressed the importance of "continuous coordination among relevant parties, ministries, formations, and governorates along the road route." Stressing that these entities should consider the Development Road Project a "top priority for the Iraqi economy, work to minimize time, overcome routine obstacles, and surpass challenges."

Al-Sudani reiterated his instructions to "reject any delays or setbacks, given the exceptional importance of the development road, its central role in all economic development sectors, and the government's plans to achieve a comprehensive economic renaissance."

The meeting also reviewed the progress rates in the Grand Faw Port project, its five docks, and the alignment of work with the implementation timeline, according to the statement.

Iraq's Development Road initiative, first proposed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during his diplomatic visit to Ankara a year ago, has become an essential strategic beacon.

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and what some term a "proxy war," the project assumes heightened relevance, particularly in light of disruptions to maritime navigation along critical routes like the Bab el-Mandeb and the Red Sea—vital lifelines facilitating around 15% of global trade.

With anticipation building around the imminent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq in the coming days, the "Development Road" project is poised to take center stage. This initiative envisioned as a transformative transportation corridor, garners increased attention as both Iraq and Türkiye seek to bolster regional connectivity and foster economic growth.

In this intricate geopolitical landscape, Erdogan's longstanding vision of positioning Turkiye as a pivotal nexus for energy and trade finds resonance with Al-Sudani's ambition to leverage Iraq's strategic geographical position, rekindling its historic role as a bridge between East and West.

Consequently, observers suggest that projects like the "Development Road" would become increasingly attractive to trade movements between East and West if Baghdad and Ankara effectively promoted and solidified its success.

The project, known for its railway lines, highways, and the expansion of the Grand Faw port, will facilitate shipping operations between Asia and Turkiye via Basra to the Turkish border and from there to European territories.

Observers note that the "Development Road," estimated at around $17 billion, represents a rare opportunity for Iraqis and Turks to advance their plans amid the tense atmosphere in the Red Sea and Suez Canal toward the project's success.