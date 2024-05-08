Iraqi Taqadum Party rejects week-long ultimatum from CF to elect new Speaker

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Taqadum Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, rejected the one-week ultimatum given by the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) to Sunni political forces to resolve their differences regarding the presidency of the Iraqi Parliament.

Party leader Mohammed Al-Alawi told Shafaq News Agency, "issuing a one-week ultimatum by the Shiite Coordination Framework to Sunni political forces is inaccurate," considering it implies directives from higher authorities to lower ones, which is unacceptable as such matters are resolved through political agreements.

Al-Alawi added that "amending the parliamentary internal system to reopen nominations for the Speaker's position is a demand of the Taqadum Party, and we do not compromise on this matter. There must be a political agreement on this issue, and we do not expect any possibility of such an agreement."

"We cannot ignore the representation of nearly 75% of the Sunni component represented by the parliamentary representation of the Taqadum Party in the Iraqi Parliament. Passing Salem Al-Issawi is impossible, and even the forces of the Coordination Framework cannot support a candidate based on majority without satisfying the Taqadum Party."

Al-Alawi pointed out that Taqadum has alliances with Ammar al-Hakim and Hadi al-Ameri, understandings with Qais al-Khazali, and strong relationships with Nouri al-Maliki (all are prominent parties within the CF)" emphasizing that "this issue is not chaotic. Therefore, nothing can be passed without Taqadum's acceptance."

The Taqadum Party's response comes amid escalating tensions within Iraq's political landscape, particularly regarding selecting the next Speaker of Parliament.

On Monday, the Coordination Framework, an alliance of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political parties, reiterated its determination to hold a session to elect a new parliament speaker within a week.

In a statement released earlier today, the alliance urged "the honorable Sunni blocs to assume their responsibility towards filling this fundamental position in the political system within a week."

Notably, the Iraqi Parliament officially terminated former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi's membership on November 21, 2023, following a lawsuit against him by former Lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi. The lawsuit accused al-Halbousi of forging al-Dulaimi's resignation from Parliament, leading to the Federal Supreme Court's decision to end both memberships.

In January, an extraordinary parliamentary session convened to elect a new Speaker, with Shalaan al-Karim of the Taqadum Party securing the most votes. However, the session faced disruptions and was adjourned due to verbal altercations within the chamber. Subsequent legal challenges and allegations of bribery further complicated the process.

The Federal Supreme Court recently announced a postponement in delivering a verdict on the lawsuit seeking to annul the election session for the Parliament Speaker until the beginning of April, extending the uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition. Additionally, the Federal Integrity Commission initiated an investigation into allegations of bribery offers made to MPs to influence their votes for the Parliament Speaker position on January 17 last year.