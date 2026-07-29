Iraqi Resistance holds remote talks on US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi armed factions operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss their response to the deadly US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites, informed sources told Shafaq News.

The sources said the meeting was conducted virtually to avoid the risk of being targeted following the strikes on PMF positions, which killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others, rather than in person.

Participants discussed possible responses to the attacks, including the option of carrying out military retaliation or refraining from any action.

The sources added that “the factions are facing significant political and government pressure not to escalate militarily,” amid concerns that any retaliation could trigger serious security and political repercussions inside Iraq and further widen the regional conflict.

Earlier today, Iran-backed armed factions, including Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Harakat al-Nujaba, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and the Badr Organization, condemned in separate statements the assault, with some calling for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq, the severance of diplomatic and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, and the expulsion of the Saudi ambassador.

Read more: Saraya Awliya Al-Dam urges review of US deals after strikes on Iraq