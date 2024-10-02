Iraqi Prime Minister with Spain ambassador: International Coalition’s mission on the table
Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom
of Spain to Iraq, Alicia Rico Perez del Pulgar.
According to a statement from
Al-Sudani's media office, the Iraqi Prime Minister congratulated Ambassador
Rico on her new role and highlighted the “long-standing history of cooperation
and bilateral partnerships, further reinforced by the visit of Spain’s PM to
Iraq in December 2024. “
“The Prime Minister also praised
Spain’s stance on the Palestinian cause, as reflected in its efforts to stop
the war and its recognition of the State of Palestine. He pointed out the need
for the European Union to take more decisive steps to pressure for an end to
the ongoing Zionist aggression against Lebanon and Gaza, which threatens to
escalate the conflict across the region.” The statement said.
In turn, Ambassador Rico conveyed
Spain’s support of the joint Iraqi-American declaration aimed at concluding the
international coalition’s mission. She expressed “Spain’s desire to sign a
memorandum of understanding to transition to a bilateral partnership, following
Spain’s participation in the coalition formed in 2014 to combat ISIS,” the
statement confirmed.