Iraqi Presidency: Arrested bribery suspect not President’s personal secretary

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Presidency clarified that the individual arrested on bribery charges by the Commission of Integrity (COI) is not President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid's personal secretary.

Earlier today, a source noted that a COI team arrested Galak Sabah Omar, allegedly the secretary to President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, for “accepting a bribe from a citizen in return for a false promise to secure the release of a suspect.”

In response, the presidency affirmed that Omar is a member of the president's security team, not his personal secretary, adding, “A statement was issued on November 26, 2024, regarding an individual in the protection team who misused his position as the president’s bodyguard and falsely claimed to be the personal secretary.”

It further clarified that the individual acted in his “personal capacity,” with President Rashid ordering “an immediate investigation and legal action against him and anyone else who abuses their official position.”