Iraqi Politician Mashan al-Jabouri reveals talks with advocate of military regime change

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi politician Mashan al-Jabouri disclosed the outcomes of discussions with Faiq al-Sheikh Ali, whom he described as an advocate for changing Iraq’s political system.

Reflecting on the meetings with the political leader Sheikh Ali, the proponent of change through foreign intervention, al-Jabouri said on X, “We are part of the current political system and were also part of the opposition that established this system.”

Al-Jabouri acknowledged his firm opposition to certain practices within the regime, noting the persistent targeting he and others have faced from the so-called “deep state” and its affiliates. However, he emphasized his unwavering defense of the state. “Despite our opposition, we stood to defend the system against the threat of ISIS and will do so again against any attempts to alter it through armed force.”

Highlighting the need for systemic reforms, al-Jabouri called for combating corruption and achieving justice. “We fully recognize the urgent need to reform the system, end the corruption that has devastated the country, and alleviate the burden on the people,” he said, stressing the importance of releasing innocent detainees and ensuring equality and justice for all Iraqis.

“This requires, first and foremost, that many of those dominating the current leadership step aside,” he continued, stressing that true change must occur through constitutional and legal means.

“If that proves unattainable, peaceful protest must be the alternative, with strict adherence to the law and constitution, to achieve reforms and new governance chosen by the people through fair elections under international supervision.”

While reiterating his preference for peaceful solutions, al-Jabouri admitted to engaging with advocates of external intervention. “Our aim in this dialogue is to persuade them to abandon their approach and join efforts for peaceful change, which requires international support but through political and economic pressure, not military intervention.”

“In this endeavor, we may succeed in convincing them of our path, or they may succeed in drawing us to theirs. So far, neither side has managed to sway the other's convictions," he concluded.

The politician reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful change, expressing hope for achieving the desired reforms.