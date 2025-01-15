Iraqi Parliament fails to meet quorum, delays key laws

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament failed once again to hold its regular session due to the boycott by most political blocs.

Today’s session agenda included a vote on the draft law governing the Intelligence Service and a first reading of a proposed amendment to the Retirement Law.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News, "The session was postponed due to a lack of quorum, as some political blocs refused to enter the parliament hall, despite the bell being rung."

Recently, political tensions in Iraq have sharply escalated over several key stalled laws, most notably the General Amnesty Law and the Retirement Law, which have led to the disruption of numerous parliamentary sessions.