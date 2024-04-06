Iraqi Parliament considers reverting retirement age to pre-2019 status

Shafaq News / The Financial Committee in the Iraqi Parliament revealed, on Saturday, movement within the parliamentary council to amend the retirement age and return it to its pre-2019 status.

Mudhar Al-Karawi, a member of the Parliamentary Financial Committee, told Shafaq News Agency that "the Parliamentary Financial Committee discussed the retirement age amendment file with the head of the National Retirement Authority, and there is movement and support among members of the parliament to amend the retirement age and revert it to its previous state (63 years)."

Al-Karawi added that "the council is currently interested in reconsidering the retirement law and will move after the holiday to amend this paragraph in the law due to its importance, and the need of service ministries for some of their employees, especially medical and educational staff."

In its previous session in 2019, the parliament voted to amend the retirement law, especially the paragraph related to reducing the retirement age from 63 to 60 years, a move that sparked widespread controversy among a segment of government employees.