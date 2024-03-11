Iraqi Parliament adjusts session timing to afternoons during Ramadan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament decided to reschedule its sessions to the afternoon during the holy month of Ramadan to ensure a legal quorum.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) representative in the Iraqi Parliament, Sherif Suleiman Al-Bastaki, explained to Shafaq News Agency that today's session was postponed to Tuesday because "most deputies were occupied with parliamentary committee work."

Suleiman pointed out that the timing of the session had been set early, leading to a lack of quorum.

"The beginning of the month of Ramadan also affected the early holding of the session. Therefore, upcoming sessions will be held in the afternoon to ensure a legal quorum for holding the session and avoid failure to convene sessions again."

Earlier, a parliamentary source informed Shafaq News that the Parliament's presidency has decided to conduct sessions during Ramadan from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.