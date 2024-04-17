Iraqi PM to US Senator: We seek a comprehensive relationship beyond security

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed, on Wednesday, that his government's vision towards the United States is to establish a comprehensive relationship that encompasses all areas, not just security.

During his current official visit to Washington, Al-Sudani met with Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Forces Committees from the Democratic Party, along with his accompanying delegation.

According to the Prime Minister's media office, Al-Sudani affirmed that his visit included a series of successful meetings with President Biden and other US officials, which are crucial for enhancing bilateral relations.

He outlined the government's vision to "develop a sustainable relationship that encompasses all areas including security, which is currently being addressed through systematic foundational work starting with the High Military Commission. HMC is set to discuss the mission of the international coalition and is part of ongoing dialogues between the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and the Pentagon to define the future security relationship."

Prime Minister Al-Sudani also stated that "the Iraq- US Higher Coordinating Committee for the Strategic Framework Agreement has held its first meeting to discuss matters of energy, trade, education, and more, aiming to benefit both countries and strengthen ties between their peoples. He noted that the Iraqi delegation includes private sector businessmen who will meet their counterparts in Washington."

The Prime Minister emphasized Iraq's "unique position of maintaining excellent relations with both Iran and the United States, which serves regional stability. He discussed the situation in Gaza, reiterating Iraq's consistent and principled stance that has from the outset warned of the severe implications for regional stability."

Senator Kaine expressed his pleasure at the meeting, affirming his "support for efforts to transition the relationship to address economic, trade, and cultural aspects rather than military ones. He appreciated the mutual steps and understandings being made through bilateral committees, which reinforce the message of friendship and partnership and enhance economic and developmental cooperation between the two countries."

Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation. It is his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022,

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, Stellar Energy's CEO Peter Gibson, Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala, the Iraqi community, and others.